Youth Killed In Train Accident In Sambalpur District Of Odisha

Sambalpur: A youth has been killed in a train collision at the Sambalpur Road railway station in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Nabhiditya Bagarti.

According to reports, Nabhiditya was crossing the track when the train was approaching at a high speed and he was hit by the train.

The visual has been recorded in the CCTV footage.