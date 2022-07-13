Youth killed in road mishap in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed in a road mishap in this district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place near MV 16 village when a Pick Up van hit a bike.

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Dhali of MV1.

As per reports, Ajit was returning home after wrapping up his works at the weekly market. And the pickup van was on its way to Kalimela from Malkangiri. The two vehicles collided near MV 16. As a result the youth was killed on the spot.

Following the accident the irate mob blocked the road and protested demanding compensation for the deceased’s family.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and talked to the protestors. Further investigation of the case is underway.

