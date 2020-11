Dhenkanal: In a sad development, a youth was killed in a road accident in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Friday night. The accident took place near Bidharpur area under Gandia Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Baidyanath Sahu.

As per reports, the youth was on his bike when a speeding truck dashed his vehicle. As a result the youth sustained severe injury and later succumbed to it.

Further details awaited