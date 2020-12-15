Boudh: A youth was killed after he hit a stationary truck at Baunsuni Chhak infront of Dimripali School on National Highway-57 in Boudh district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Dushashan Bhoi (22)of Tainjan village.

Sources said, Bhoi was on his way to Baunsuni for some work, when he lost control over his bike and hit a stationary truck which was parked along the road.

The locals spotted the body in the early morning and informed the Baunsuni police. On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

The police have also seized the vehicles.