Youth Killed In Road Accident In Capital City Of Odisha

By Atmaja Mohanty
road accident odisha

Bhubaneswar: A youth has been killed in a road accident near Daya bridge in capital city of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Muna Behera of Itipur in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Muna was on his bike when a car hit his vehicle on Daya bridge due to which he lost his life on the spot. Thereafter, the locals stopped the car, vandalized it and set it on fire. They informed the fire fighters arrived and contained the blaze.

On getting the information, the local police arrived at the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for autopsy to Capital Hospital.

The locals have demanded compensation for the deceased by burning tyres on the road.

