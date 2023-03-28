Youth killed in lightning strike in Odisha’s Bhadrak dist

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed after being stuck by lightning in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Hatapada village under Arandua Panchayat in Basudevpur Block of the district.

The deceased has been identified 35 year old Maheshwar Jena, the son of Makara Jena.

As per reports, today afternoon when Maheswar was in the village it started to rain with thunderstorm and lightning. As it started to pour he was returning home when he was struck by lightning and fell on the ground.

After some time, a few villagers reached there and took him to the Basudevpur hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the death of the youth.