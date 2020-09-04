Ganjam: A youth was murdered by some unknown miscreants in Nalabanta village under Aska police limits in Ganjam district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Naga Gouda, a native of Nalabanta village.

The crime is suspected to be a result that got heated up during Ganesh idol immersion.

According to police, a heated argument emerged between two groups following which youths attacked Naga and he sustained serious injuries on his head. He died on the spot.

Aska police personnel reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The Aska police have detained four youth for further interrogation.