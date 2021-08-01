Youth killed in bike-truck collision in Odisha’s Gajapati

Mohana: In a tragic incident, a youth died in a bike-truck collision in Odisha’s Gajapati on Sunday. The accident took place near Nalaghat village in Adava police station of the district.

The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Sabar of Shialilati while the injured has been identified as Michael Sabar of the same village.

The road accident took place while Sanjeev and Michael were returning from their uncle’s house in Khariguda on a bike.

The accident was so severe that Sanjeev died on the spot. Michael who sustained severe injuries has been admitted at Mohana Community Health Center.

Adava police has started an investigation into the case after seizing the damaged vehicles.

