Youth killed in arrow attack over illicit relationship with sister-in-law in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: A youth was killed in arrow attack allegedly being hit by his elder brother at Dhipa sahi in Laxminarayanpur village under Telkoi police limits in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Jeetu Munda.

As per reports, Jeetu was in an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law Gurubari Munda, wife of his cousin brother Shankar Munda, for the last one year. After knowing about it Shankar asked him several times to refrain from the action. However, Jeetu did not pay heed to his words.

Fifteen days back Jeetu brought Gurubari to his house and they started living like wife and husband. Being aggrieved with it, Shankar was waiting for a chance to take revenge.

On Friday when Jeetu was getting down from a tractor in front of Shankar’s house, the accused launched arrow attack on him. Resultantly, Jeetu died on the spot. Later, the accused Shankar surrendered himself at Kaliahati police out post.

