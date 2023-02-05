Youth killed in accident in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident a youth was killed while another sustained injuries following a road accident at Jualikata Chhak in Anandpur of Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

The 20-year-old deceased youth has been identified as Amit Kumar Sahu of Jinkipada village under Kaptipada police station of Mayurbhanj district. The injured person was identified as Panchanan Dehuri.

The road accident reportedly took place when the driver of a pick-up van lost control and hit the bike on which Amit and Panchanan were going to Thakurmunda.

Locals rushed Amit and Panchanan to a hospital at Anandpur for treatment. However, the doctors declared Amit brought dead. Panchanan is still undergoing treatment.

A team of cops from Mahuladiha police station reached the hospital and started an investigation. Apart from sending the body for postmortem, the cops launched a search operation to trace the pick-up van that fled the spot after hitting the bike.