Youth killed during group clash in Odisha

Keonjhar: A youth was killed in a group clash in Keonjhar district of Odisha yesterday night. The incident took place in Chadheibhola village under Turumunda Police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Mrutyunjaya Behera (26) of Chhanapada village near Jayantigarh of Jharkhand.

As per reports, Mrutyunjaya had come to Chadheibhola yesterday. He was taking food while sitting at a hotel along with his two friends. At this juncture a youth allegedly called him over phone and asked him to come out of the hotel.

Reportedly, when the youth went out of the hotel, someone shot him from rear. As called for help, his friends rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital but the doctor there declared him dead.

After getting information Police reached the spot and started investigation. Baria Thana Police and Turumunga Police are investigating the case.