Youth killed by another man following an altercation in Angul

By WCE 7
youth killed in angul
Image Credit: IANS (Representational image)

Angul: A youth has been killed by another man in at Purunagarh village under Bantala police limits in Angul district late on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Shubhashis Mahapatra.

Reportedly, an altercation took place between Shubhashis and the accused, identified as Manoranjan Dora in the middle of the road. Following this, Manoranjan attacked Shubhashis’s head with an iron rod in an enraged state of mind due to which he lost his life on the spot.

The locals who were present on the spot immediately to the local police.

On getting the information, Bantala police arrived at the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for autopsy to District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). The cops have detained the alleged accused Manoranjan and initiated a further probe into the matter.

