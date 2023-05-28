Youth killed, brother critical in assault by group of miscreants in Khordha

Khordha: In an unfortunate incident, a group of miscreants killed a youth and left his elder brother critically injured in Khordha district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place in the Sanakumari village under Bolgarh block of Khordha district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Bipin Rout and his elder brother, who sustained critical injury is Bikram Rout.

As per reports, at about 10 am in the morning Bikram was attacked with sharp weapons by a group of miscreant near the Goddess Mangala temple of Sanakumari village.

Following the attack, Bikram’s younger brother Bipin was also attacked. While he tried to run from the spot to save himself the miscreants chased him in broad daylight in the busy roads of the village and caught him near the bridge of Sunakhala road. There the miscreants repeatedly attacked him with sharp weapons and as a result he was killed on the spot.

The family members and locals rescued the elder brother Bikram and sent him to the hospital. His condition is critical.

The miscreants fled from the scene after committing the crime.

It has been suspected that past enmity is the probable reason behind the lethal attack. The deceased, injured as well as the accused miscreants are from Sanakumari village.

After getting information Bolgarh Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Further investigation of the case is underway while the culprits are yet to be nabbed.

