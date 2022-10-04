Youth killed as his uncle hurls bomb at him in Odisha’s Puri dist

Puri: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed on Tuesday after his own uncle (younger brother of his father) reportedly hurled bomb at him in Puri district of Odisha. The incident took place in a village under Harirajpur panchayat in Delang block.

As per reports, the crime took place due to family feud. The families of Tapan Das and Bidyadhar Das are fighting for long days. Today, somehow the two families again resorted to fight. Accordingly, Tapan’s brother lodged a complaint at the Harirajpur Police Outpost.

Being aggrieved by lodging of the Police complaint Bidyadhar allegedly hurled five numbers of bombs that he had manufactured earlier, at Tapan one after one.

Reportedly, in an effort to save his daughter Tapan became victim of the bomb as per the daughter and son of the deceased. Police personnel have been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward situation while Pipili SDPO and IIC of Delang Police Station are also present in the village.

Pipili SDPO has informed that Tapan Das was killed due to bomb hurling by Bidyadhar Das. He had been brought to AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed to the injury.