Sambalpur: A tragic accident has occurred near Rengalbeda area under Kuchinga police limits. A youth has died on the spot and another has been severely injured in a head-on collision between a bike and car.

The deceased youth has been identified as Sushil Munda. He died on the spot. He belongs to Sihiria village under Kuchinda police limits.

The pillion rider, Chandan Nayak has been critically injured in the accident and is a resident of Gambharimunda village. He has been admitted to the Kuchinda Hospital.