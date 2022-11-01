Youth killed, another critical as Bolero hits bike in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Phulbani: In a tragic incident a youth was killed while another sustained critical injury in a road accident that took place in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place near Sambepadar village under Khajuripada Police limits of the district.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, two youths were travelling on a bike when a speeding Bolero vehicle hit their two-wheeler from the front side near Sambepadar village today evening. Accordingly, the pillion rider of the bike sustained severe injury and resultantly died on the spot only. Besides, the rider of the bike also sustained critical injury.

After witnessing the injured person, the locals rushed him to the nearby hospital for treatment. However, in the meanwhile the driver of the Bolero vehicle managed to flee from the scene along with his vehicle.

After getting information police personnel from Khajuripada rushed to the spot and seized the body of the deceased and sent for autopsy. Further investigation of the case is underway.

