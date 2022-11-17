Youth killed after being hit by bike, locals blocked road in Odisha’s Jeypore

Koraput: In a tragic incident a youth was killed after being hit by a bike in Koraput district of Odisha on Thursday. Following the accident, the locals blocked road demanding compensation for the family of the deceased.

The deceased youth has been identified as Laxman Bhumia of Bayaguda.

As per reports, the youth was hit by a bike at Bramhaniput of Jeypore in Odisha on Thursday. As a result of the accident he sustained critical injury. When he was being shifted to Koraput hospital he succumbed to the injury on the way to the hospital. The locals have blocked road in front of Jeypore Sadar Thana demanding compensation for the family of the deceased.

On the other hand the bike rider also sustained injury in the accident. He has been shifted to Berhampur hospital.