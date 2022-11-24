Youth killed after being hit by private passenger bus in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident a youth was killed after being hit by a passenger bus while he was returning home in his bike in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Thursday. The accident took place at the Polytechnic chowk in Mundala area under Naugan Police limits in the district.

The deceased youth has been identified as 25 year old Brijesh Roshan Ray of Khaira area.

As per reports, today morning at about 9.30 am Brijesh was returning home in Khaira from Mundala chowk when a private passenger bus named ‘Abhiram’ hit his bike.

As a result the youth was killed on the spot. The bus rushed to the Naugan Police station.

After getting information the locals reached the place and blocked the Jagatsinghpur-Naugan main road. Later, Naugan Police reached the spot and discussed with the protestors. However, they continued the blockade demanding a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased.

It is to be noted that in 2015 Brijesh’s father Rajendra Kumar Ray had also died in such a road accident.