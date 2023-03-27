Youth killed, 2 others critical in road accident in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Karanjia: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed while two other sustained critical injury and admitted to hospital in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday. The accident took place about 7.30 pm in the evening near the petrol pump in Kurulia area on the National Highway number 220. Following the accident, the unknown truck has fled from the scene while reports say that the said vehicle has been detained by some people at a different place.

The deceased has been identified as Banamali Tunga.

As per reports, a youth was on his way to the Karanjia Sub Divisional hospital on his bike along with another. When the two were near the Kurulia petrol pump another bike hit their bike from the front side. As the two vehicles collided, the bike rider was thrown away onto the road when a trawler mowed down him and fled from the scene.

As a result of the accident, the youth was died on the spot. The locals rushed to the spot and rescued the two injured persons and sent them to the Karanjia hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, the irate mob blocked the Highway demanding compensation for the deceased.

After getting information Karanjia Police reached the spot and tried to pacify the irate locals.

On the other hand, some people reportedly have detained the unknown trawler near Tangabila on the National Highway 49.

Further reports awaited.