Youth killed, 2 injured in bomb explosion in Nayagarh

bomb explosion in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A youth was killed while at least two others sustained burn injuries following a bomb explosion at Badasa village under Khandapada police limits of Nayagarh district this evening.

While the exact reason behind the explosion of the bomb is yet to be known, it is suspected that the incident was the outcome of a political enmity as the villagers are all set to cast their votes for Panchayat polls tomorrow.

On being informed, Khandapada police rushed to the spot and started a probe into the matter after registering a case. The cops identified the deceased as Prasant Tarenia.

The injured persons were admitted at Khandapada community health centre for treatment.

