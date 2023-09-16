Youth killed, 2 injured as group clash erupts in Odisha’s Sambalpur dist

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident a youth was killed while two others sustained injury after a group clash erupted in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in A Katapali area under Burla Police Station limit in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Khirod Tandi.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between two groups of people over collection of donation for the upcoming Ganesh puja. The verbal spat took an ugly turn soon and the members of the two groups got engage in a fight.

As many as three people sustained injury in the group clash while one of them succumbed to the injury.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Police platoons have been deployed on the sensitive area while further investigation of the case is underway.