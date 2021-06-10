Keonjhar: In a sad incident, a youth was killed while 3 others sustained critical injury as a truck hit a bike in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Thursday. The injured persons have been sent to medical.

The deceased has been identified as Bapun Khandei of Jharbeda village in the district.

As per reports, a speeding truck bearing registration number OD 07-P 6021 hit a bike that was approaching from the opposite side near the Rice Mill of Jharbeda village under Pandapada Police limits in the district at about 4 pm on Thursday.

Resultantly, one of the three persons who were on the bike, was killed on the spot. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital through Ambulance.