Bhubaneswar: The youth who was kidnapped from Delta square in the capital city of Odisha today at 5.30 pm has been located. He was apparently fled a rehab centre, DCP Bhubaneswar intimated.

The Commissionerate Police took prompt action and cracked the youth kidnap case that took place at Delta square in Bhubaneswar in Thursday evening.

About the case DCP Bhubaneswar took to tweeter and wrote, “The today’s alleged incident of kidnapping in Delta Chowk was promptly investigated. The boy has been located. Apparently he had fled a de-addiction centre. All aspects of the incident are being investigated including conduct of the centre.”

It is to be noted that 2 persons brought a youth in a bike and took him near a car at Delta square. Then other persons in the car and the two youths forcibly pushed the victim to the car and fled from the scene.