Youth jumps into river after being caught by Police in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In a rare happening, a youth jumped into the river when he was being taken by the Police personnel. He had allegedly committed theft of idol from the Laxmi Narayan temple in Dandi Sahi of Kendrapara in Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Bharat Mallick of Nahiadia village.

As per reports, following the theft the villagers recovered the idol from the possession of Bharat and then informed police. Police reached the spot and when the accused was being taken to police station he jumped into the river to get rid of arrest.

Later, the accused was rescued by the fire-fighters after hours of effort and he was handed over to Police.