Youth jumps into Devi River in Jagatsinghpur dist of Odisha

Jagatsinghpur: A youth reportedly jumped off the bridge over the Devi River in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Saturday. He jumped at the Sikhara ghat of Devi River under Naugan Police Station limit in the district.

The said youth has been identified as Sujit Lenka of Bachhala village.

As per reports, the youth reached the bridge over the Devi River today and parked his bike. He also took out his foot wears and reportedly jumped into the River.

It has been reported that the youth jumped into the River with an intention to commit suicide following family tension.

After getting alerted, police personnel from the Naugan Police Station as well as the fire fighters reached the spot. The fire fighters have initiated a search operation while the youth is yet to be traced out or rescued. Police have kept a vigil on the situation.