Youth Jumps Into Daya River In Odisha, Goes Missing

Youth Jumps Into Daya River In Odisha, Goes Missing

Bhubaneswar: A youth allegedly jumped off into Daya river near Nuagaon on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Thursday afternoon.

The youth has been identified Madhusudan Khuntia of Kapilprasad Ghar of Old Town area.

According to sources, Madhusudan jumped into the river after parking his activa. He also kept his helmet in the activa.

The fire personnel are deployed to trace the youth, who is still missing.

More details awaited.

It is noteworthy, yesterday a youth had also jumped off into the Daya river.