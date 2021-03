Youth Held For Setting Fire In Forest In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: The Forest Department Officials have arrested a youth for setting fire in the Badampahar Reserve Forest area under Dudhiani range in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The accused have been identified as Pradhan Hembram of Ambatalia village under Jashipur police limits.

The youth has been arrested by Dudhiani Ranger Saroj Panda. He is currently being questioned by the forest department officials.