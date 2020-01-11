Representational image

Youth held for raping married woman in Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: With no respite in sight from the growing crime against women, a married woman has been raped by a youth in Tunagambharia village under Chandanpur panchayat in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused has been identified as Jaga Singh, son of Sukra Singh of the same village.

As per the report, the woman who lives next door to the accused was alone on January 5 when the accused took the advantage and barged into her house. Later, by overpowering the victim he outraged her modesty.

While the woman didn’t disclose the matter initially, the same came to light after she lodged a complaint at Chandanpur Police Station today.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused from his house and sent her with the accused for medical examination to a local hospital.

Jaga will be forwarded to court tomorrow.

