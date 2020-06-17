Rairangpur: A youth was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of misbehaving with a girl in a quarantine centre in Odisha. The incident took place at the Bhutukabadi quarantine centre in Rairangpur area of Mayurbhanj district.

As per the report, a youth named Sanjiv Kumar Patra had been housed at the said quarantine centre after his return from Rajasthan.

He was allegedly approached a girl in the same quarantine centre one night few days ago, snatched her photos and tried to outrage her modesty. He even threatened to make the photos viral if she would reveal about the incident.

Initially, the girl did not reveal anything about it to anybody due to fear. However, later the youth called her several times and threatened. Hence, finally she gathered courage and informed about it to the Nodal officer and asked for Police interference.

Accordingly, the BDO, Tehsildar and Police inquired about the incident and the accused was arrested.