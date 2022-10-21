Youth held for making viral nude photo of aunt in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Keonjhar: A youth has been arrested in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday for making viral a nude photo of his paternal aunty. The incident took place in a place under Anandapur Police limits in the district.

As per reports, the woman had given her mobile phone to her nephew so that he can study online. However, after getting the phone, the youth allegedly misused it.

Reportedly, the youth used different of Apps on the phone. He also restored a deleted photo of his aunty from the recycle bin and demanded money for it.

However, as the lady did not give any money, he posted the said photo to a group that had been on the phone. There were 200 members in that group.

The woman came to know about it from the members of that group and lodged an FIR. Accordingly, Police took action and detained the youth.

Later, Police arrested the youth and forwarded him to the Court today in this matter.