Youth found hanging on rope in Bhubaneswar

A youth commits suicide by hanging himself on a rope in GGP colony in the capital city of Odisha on Sunday afternoon

By Abhilasha 0
youth commits suicide in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth commits suicide by hanging himself on a rope in GGP colony in Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Sachitra Barik , a native of Balipatna.  It is suspected that he took this extreme step over some love affair.

Reports say, a person spotted him hanging and informed the Mancheswar police about the incident.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The cops are also examining his last call and messages.

Also Read: Shocking! Woman Commits Suicide As Son Takes Away Pension Money In Jajpur

You might also like

Scrub Typhus claims one more life in Bargarh, death toll rises to 7

Critical patient gets stuck after ambulance door did not open for hours in Keonjhar

STF arrests two absconding drug peddlers in Odisha

Herd of 47 elephants spotted in Karanjia, panic among villagers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans