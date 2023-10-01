Youth found hanging on rope in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A youth commits suicide by hanging himself on a rope in GGP colony in Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Sachitra Barik , a native of Balipatna. It is suspected that he took this extreme step over some love affair.

Reports say, a person spotted him hanging and informed the Mancheswar police about the incident.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The cops are also examining his last call and messages.