Youth hangs himself near house of father-in-law in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Keonjhar: In a sad incident a youth reportedly hanged himself near the house of his father in law on Friday in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The incident took place in Padiapasi village under Turumunga Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Naik of Ostajodi village under Patna Police limits.

As per reports, Niranjan was living in the house of his father in law for the last six years. Due to some reason, dispute started between the family members and later he reportedly hanged himself from a Gambhari tree to commit suicide.

After getting information, Turumunga Police reached the spot and seized the dead body and sent it for autopsy. Further probe of the case is underway.

