Youth Hammers Principal As He Is Stopped From Cheating In Odisha’s Capital

Bhubaneswar: A student of Raja Madhusudan Deb Degree College in Patia area of Bhubaneswar was arrested by the Commissionerate Police for brutally attacking the college Principal on June 30.

The student had allegedly attacked the Principal as he was not allowed to cheat in an examination which was held around six months back.

Sources say, a BSc student was caught red-handed by the Principal while he was engaged in malpractice during an exams. On getting an opportunity the youth barged in and brutally attacked the Principal with a hammer.

The entire attack was captured in a CCTV installed in the college premises.

Around 10 am on June 30, when Rout was present in the campus, the Principal is currently undergoing treatment in ICU of a private nursing home here.

After a complaint was filed at Infocity police station in connection with the incident, the cops arrested the youth last evening.