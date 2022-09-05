Youth hacks woman to death on suspicion of witchcraft in Odisha’s Rayagada

Youth hacks woman to death on suspicion of witchcraft in Rayagada

By Himanshu 0

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, a woman in Rayagada district of Odisha was on Monday allegedly hacked to death by a neighbour who suspected her of practicing witchcraft, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrama Bibhar, 55.

According to the police, the incident happened around noon in Koilapara village. Rajesh Kulesika, who was staying in the neighbourhood, allegedly committed the crime.

The youth arrived at the victim’s house and knocked on the door. When Bibhar opened the door, he attacked her with an axe, killing her on the spot, the police said.

Prima facie, the police suspected that the incident might have taken place over suspicion of practising witchcraft.

Being informed, local police reached the spot and seized the weapon used in the offence and sent the body for post-mortem, while the accused has been taken into custody, a police official said.

“Investigation into the incident is in progress. We are examining all aspects including allegations that the woman was practicing witchcraft. The reason behind the murder will be known after the investigation,” he said.

