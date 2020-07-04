Youth hacks uncle to death in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district

Dabugan: A youth allegedly hacked his uncle to death in the Sadar Revenue sahi under Dabugan police limits in Nabarangpur district of Odisha. The matter came to light after daughter of the deceased lodged a complaint with Dabugan Police.

The deceased has been identified as Goura Chandra Goud (48) of Sadar Revenue sahi in Dabugan area.

As per reports, Goura Chandra Gouda and his wife Budu Gouda were often fighting among themselves over family dispute. Goura was working as a cook in the Chera Chetiaguda area for the last few days.

On Friday when Goura was in Chera Chetia his nephew Lucky Gouda and wife Budu Gouda had visited his place. Due to some reason a verbal spat arose between them when Lucky thrashed his maternal uncle. As he was injured in the fight Lucky shifted him to Dabugan.

Again in the afternoon argument started between Goura and Lucky. The verbal spat took an ugly turn when Lucky went on thrashing his uncle with a bamboo for which Goura went to Dabugan CHC with his wife for treatment.

As his health condition deteriorated Goura was referred to Nabarangpur district headquarter hospital by the attending doctor of Dabugan CHC. However, he did not went to the DHH but went back to his home at Revenue Sahi. At his home, he reportedly succumbed to the injury at about 5 am in the wee hour of Saturday when he was asleep.

Police went into action following a complaint by the deceased’s daughter. The accused has fled from the scene. Police investigation is underway in this matter.