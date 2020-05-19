Youth hacks his own mother to death in Odisha’s Angul district

Angul: A youth killed his own mother after repeatedly hitting her with a stick in this district of Odisha on Monday. The unfortunate incident took place in Sahajbahal village under Kishore Nagar Police limits of Angul district.

The deceased has been identified as Annapurna (70) of the village.

As per the report, Artatrana started abusing her mother verbally yesterday night in an inebriated state. After a while he got enraged, took a stick and hit the old lady, intimated the family members of the deceased.

Later, the deceased’s family member rushed her to the hospital in Rairakhol. However, the doctor there announced her brought dead.

As per sources the accused works as a driver in some other State. However, due to lockdown he was living at home along with his elder brother and mother.