Man kills Father
Image Credit : zeenews

Youth Hacks Father for Rs 500 in Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Son hacks father demanding money for buying intoxicants. This shocking incident has been reported from the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, under Tamando police limits, this morning.

The youth, a resident of Tamando village has been identified as Sukuta. He allegedly attacked his father,  Narottam Bal as he refused to give him 500 rupees for consuming intoxicants.

Narottam has been critically injured in the attack and has been admitted in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, Sukuta has managed to flee the crime scene after the attack.

On being informed, the Police reached the crime scene and are investigating for any further details. They are on the lookout for Sukuta.

 

You might also like
State

5 Dacoits Nabbed In Odisha’s Capital, Guns And Swords Seized

State

Kolkata Returnee Dies At Quarantine Center In Odisha’s Bhadrak

State

Driver Dead, Helper Critical As Truck Skids Off Ghats In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

State

Odisha Reports 110 COVID19 Cases Today, Tally Reaches 3250 In The State

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.