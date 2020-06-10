Bhubaneswar: Son hacks father demanding money for buying intoxicants. This shocking incident has been reported from the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, under Tamando police limits, this morning.

The youth, a resident of Tamando village has been identified as Sukuta. He allegedly attacked his father, Narottam Bal as he refused to give him 500 rupees for consuming intoxicants.

Narottam has been critically injured in the attack and has been admitted in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, Sukuta has managed to flee the crime scene after the attack.

On being informed, the Police reached the crime scene and are investigating for any further details. They are on the lookout for Sukuta.