Keonjhar: In a bone-chilling incident, a youth was hacked to death by his younger brother over a scuffle due to excess drinking on Monday. The heinous incident has been reported from Rangamathia village under Nayakot police limits in Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Lunda Munda, elder brother of the accused Deben Munda.

According to sources, Lunda was a habitual drunkard. On that day he started shouting in an inebriated state. He then, returned home drunk and started argument with his brother’s wife. The verbal spat soon escalated after Deben reached home and asked Lunda to calm down.

However, the two brothers continued with abuse that slowly turned into physical scuffle. In a fit of anger, Deben took an axe from the house and hacked Lunda, leading to his death. Coming back to his senses, Deben then fled from the scene.

On being informed, Police reached the village and launched a probe into the incident. The body was seized and sent for post-mortem while a manhunt was launched to nab the absconding Deben.