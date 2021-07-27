Youth hacked to death in Sambalpur district of Odisha

Sambalpur: A youth has been brutally hacked to death at Hariom Nagar of Govindtola area under Dhanupali police limits in Sambalpur district late on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Yadav of the village.

Reportedly, a couple, identified as Binit Gadatia and Minati, asked Deepak to come down to their house while he was returning to his home from work.

After a few moment of conversation among each other, Binit hacked him to death with sharp weapon. Binit also sustained injuries, added reports. Minati, who witnessed the whole incident, lost her consciousness on the spot.

On getting the information, the cops immediately arrived at the scene, recovered Deepak’s body and sent it for post mortem. The injured accused and her wife Minati have been admitted to Burla Hospital for medical assistance.

The actual reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. From the preliminary investigation it is being said that the attack is a reaction of an extramarital affair.

The cops and scientific team have initiated a further probe into the matter.