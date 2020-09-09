Youth Hacked To Death In Odisha’s Nayagarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nayagarh: In an unfortunate incident, a youth was allegedly hacked to death at Baunsiapada village under Itamati police limits in Nayagarh district late on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Khetra Mohapatra.

According to sources, Khetra had a scuffle with some villagers. Later he was attacked with sharp weapon and was killed on the spot.

Itamati police reached the spot and have started investigation into the matter. Though the reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the incident was a fall out of past enmity.

 

