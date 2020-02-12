Berhampur : A young man and his grandmother were electrocuted to death in Kolunda village under Belaguntha police limits in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rsajesh Jena and his grandmother Sinula Jena of the village.

The incident occurred when Rajesh came to contact with a live wire while drying his wet clothes at his home. His grandmother also came in contact with the live wire while trying to rescue him.

Soon after the incident, the family members rescued the two and rushed them to Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital where doctor declared them ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the bodies and started a probe into the matter.

A pall of gloom has descended in the village following the tragic incident.