suicide
Representational Image

Youth, grandmother electrocuted in Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 63

Berhampur : A young man and his grandmother were electrocuted to death in Kolunda village under Belaguntha police limits in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rsajesh Jena and his grandmother Sinula Jena of the village.

The incident occurred when Rajesh came to contact with a live wire while drying his wet clothes at his home. His grandmother also came in contact with the live wire while  trying to rescue him.

Related News

Tool room-cum-training centre to come up in Odisha

Odisha constitutes State Commission for Backward Classes

Hardcore cadre Maoist surrenders in Malkangiri

Naveen Patnaik is richest among Odisha Ministers

Soon after the incident, the family members rescued the two and rushed them to Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital where doctor declared them ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the bodies and started a probe into the matter.

A pall of gloom has descended in the village following the tragic incident.

You might also like
State

Tool room-cum-training centre to come up in Odisha

State

Odisha constitutes State Commission for Backward Classes

State

Hardcore cadre Maoist surrenders in Malkangiri

State

Naveen Patnaik is richest among Odisha Ministers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.