Youth goes to meet girlfriend amid lockdown; gets stranded & finally marries her

Sonepur: A youth had gone to meet his girlfriend but got stranded due to lockdown. The incident has taken place at Dadarapali village under Birmaharajpur police station limits in Sonepur district.

According to reports, one Kartik Jha of Gailagudi village under Ulunda police station limits had gone to meet his girlfriend at Dadarapali yesterday. However, when the girl’s family members knew about the incident, they caught hold of Kartik.

Later, when the news spread across the Grama Panchayat, a meeting was convened by the locals where it was decided that the lovers should get married.

Kartik married the girl in the village temple following the decision of the locals.