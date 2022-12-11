Youth goes missing while learning swimming in Mahanadi

Cuttack: A youth reportedly went missing after drowning while learning swimming in Mahanadi River in Odisha’s Cuttack City today.

More than 20 boys and girls were learning swimming in Mahanadi River near Nimpur village. However, a youth, who is yet to be identified, went missing after drowning in the river.

According to reports, around 30 youths take some physical training from one Bikash sir on a regular basis. As part of their training, a group of youths entered the Mahanadi River this morning to learn swimming. However, one of them went missing.

On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and started a search operation to trace the missing youth with the help of some locals and their boats.

