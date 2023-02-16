Youth found on road in Odisha’s Puri with idol of Lord Jagannath: Watch

Puri: A youth was found recently on the road in the holy city of Puri in Odisha along with a small idol of Lord Jagannath. At the night yesterday some people witnessed the unusual scene and went near him to ask about it. And the answer he gave was astonishing.

As per reports, the youth was crying when people approached him to ask why he has kept an idol of God on the road.

Keeping an idol of Lord Jagannath on the road is not certainly an usual affair. Devotees could not like it. Hence, people asked him about this. The youth gave his answer which more or less means that he has been struggling to earn and there is nobody to listen to his ordeals. Hence, he thought that there is only God can help him out. Hence, he has kept the idol of Lord Jagannath, the God of the Universe and time to time conveying his prayer to Him.

It has further been known that the youth is a poor boy. He had come to Puri for a job. He had decided that whatever he would earn, he will manage himself with that and also would send some money to his paternal family in the village. Even he has also got phone call from home in which he was informed that his mother’s health is not well. That means he urgently needs to earn and send money to home.

Yet, the youth is of the opinion that though he is working, his employer is not paying him the salary properly though he is spending money on intoxication. Hence, he has become helpless and so has kept an idol of Lord Jagannath with him so that he can convey his ordeal to the God of the Universe.

It has been learnt that the youth is Rashmi Ranjan Samantray from Gangapada in Khurda district of Odisha.

Some people are thinking that the youth is mad while some other are happy to see his devotion towards Lord Jagannath as he thought that it is only God who can solve his problem. Many people have also denounced his act.