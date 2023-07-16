Youth found hanging under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada,family allege murder

Rayagada: A youth was found hanging at Kumbhardhamuni village under BissamCuttack police limits of Rayagada district.

The deceased identified as Samesh Nag, son of Ketki Nag, a resident of Mali Dhepaguda village under Muniguda police limits of Rayagada district.

Report says, a body of a youth was found hanging at one Bhagwan Choudhury’s backyard of the house at Kumbhardhamuni village under BissamCuttack police limits. On seeing the hanging body, Choudhury family members informed the police.

On being informed, the Bissam Cuttack police in-charge and scientific team reached the spot and recovered the body and have started an investigation.

The family members of Samesh Nag alleged that their son has been murdered.