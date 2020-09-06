Ganjam: The body of a youth was found hanging under mysterious circumstances from a tree in Sanakhemundi area under Patapur police limits in Ganjam.

The deceased youth has been identified as Rahul Bisoi. He is a resident of Ramachandrapur village. Reports suggest he is a Plus Two 2nd Year student.

The family members however have alleged that there is some foul play and that the youth has been murdered.

The local police reached the spot and have initiated a probe into the matter. The body has been seized and sent for post-mortem.