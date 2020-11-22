Bhubaneswar: A body of a youth was found hanging in a temple premises on Sunday near Unit-II Market Building area of capital city of Odisha.

As per reports, the youth was found hanging with his towel in the temple and there have been speculation that this might have been a suicide.

The deceased youth was reportedly identified as Punia Pradhan, 26. He is a resident of Gadachikili area under Badagada police limits of Ganjam district.

He was living alone in the Bhubaneswar and had a paan shop in market building.

The police have recovered the body from the temple and informed his family. His body has been handed over to his family after a postmortem in Capital hospital.

The police is investigating the real reason of Punia’s death, further reports awaited.