Youth found hanging in OYO room: Girlfriend, two friends detained

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police have detained three persons in connection with the case where a youth was found hanging inside a room of am OYO hotel at Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar.

The police have detained Durga Prasad’s girlfriend and his two of his friends were further questioning regarding the alleged murder case. The mobile phones of Durga, his girlfriend and two of his friends are under police scanner and the CCTV footage of the OYO hotel is also being scrutinised.

The police is also inquiring the staff members of the hotel. They found some glass pieces inside his pant pockets. They have also found some cut marks on his hands which is growing suspicious.

As per reports, the deceased’s had come to the hotel to celebrate the birthday of one of his friends along with his girlfriend. Later, he was found hanging in the room.

Family members suspect his friends had called him to the birthday party and killed him. Later, the police recovered the body from the hotel room and sent it for post-mortem.

During the preliminary investigation, the police have found out that the deceased had some serious altercations with his girlfriend.