Kendrapara: The body of a youth was found hanging in the cashew forest of Ramnagar village in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Debu Biswas (24) of Ramnagar village under Jamboo Marine Police Limits of this district.

According to sources, villagers of Ramnagar spotted the hanging body of Debu on a tree in the cashew forest of the area. The villagers rescued the body and informed the police about the incident.

After getting the information, the Marine police arrived on the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

However, the family members of the deceased suspect a possibility of murder in this case. Investigation in this case in underway and further details is awaited.