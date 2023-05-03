Youth found hanging from tree in Kalahandi, Villagers detained Police claiming it murder

Advertisement

Bhawanipatna: A youth was found hanging from a tree in the forest of Kalahandi district. The villagers detained the Police IIC demanding a fair probe claiming it to be a case of murder. The incident took place in the Tentulikupa village under Gochhadengen Panchayat in Madanpur Rampur block.

The deceased has been identified as Sudam Bhoi.

As per reports, the hanging body of the married man Sudam had been recovered from the forest yesterday. However, his family members have claimed it to be a case of murder.

Reportedly, Police personnel from the Rishida OutPost had lifted Sudam from his house to interrogate for a case. Following interrogation, he had been freed. However, since then he did not return home.

Yesterday, after his body was found hanging Police were informed. Today, Madanpur Rampur Police Station IIC had come for investigation, when the villagers detained the Police official for sometime demanding a fair probe of the case. They claimed it to be a case of murder. After discussion, the Police IIC had been released.

